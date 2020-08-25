Galaxy Note 20 Ultra proves to be nearly indestructible in drop test

With smartphones getting more and more expensive every generation, consumers want to hold on to theirs longer and longer. That desire, however, may fall flat on its face when the phone falls likewise, with damages forcing owner and phone to painfully part ways. Some companies are accused of intentionally making their products less durable to “encourage” people to buy replacements but that definitely doesn’t seem to be the case with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, what is possible Samsung’s most invulnerable phone to date.

JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson already put the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra through the rigors of his triple-threat stress test. It already proved to be quite the rugged phone, impervious to scratching and bending. It’s one weakness was fire on the display, something almost all users will probably or hopefully never be subjected to.

Now PhoneBuff performs the more cringe-worthy durability test, dropping the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on different sides from different heights. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a proper test of a Samsung phone if it isn’t compared with the company’s biggest rival. In this case, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s results are put side-by-side the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s.

Needless to say, it was almost impossible to get Samsung’s flagship to stop working or be damaged beyond repair. The one set of cracks it did get was confined to the part of the back with the least amount of protective glass. Surprisingly, even the camera bump, which sticks out like a sore thumb, showed no cracks or scratches.

Of course, these aren’t real-world scenarios and one or two factors may determine whether your phone’s glass back or screen breaks. Still, it should offer some amount of assurance for customers who will be paying $1,400 or more for such a phone.