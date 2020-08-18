Galaxy Note 20 Ultra screen has a curious but harmless flaw

Compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra seemed to step back a bit on new and excessive features but still had its fair share of innovations. The somewhat unspoken hero of this generation of Samsung flagships is the new “Adaptive Frequency” screen that’s apparently capable of going as slow as 10Hz in addition to going as fast as 120Hz. Unfortunately, that new kind of display also seems to have one odd quirk that will thankfully only require a zombie apocalypse to manifest.

We’ll cut to the chase, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s screen gets burned and gets burned bad. Unlike Samsung’s high-end AMOLED screens, it turns black and doesn’t recover. Thankfully, that’s unlikely to ever happen in real-world use unless you have an accident with a blowtorch. By then, though, you might have a lot more to worry about than just a burned screen.

In all other aspects, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra performs as it should, proving to be the usual tough cookie that Samsung produces. It hardly flexes when bent and no scratches can be made until you use a Mohs pick designed to scratch glass. The Galaxy Note 20 and its plastic back, however, might have a different story to tell.

One interesting note that isn’t related to the phone’s durability is how much it wobbles during the screen scratch test. This would be quite annoying when drawing or writing on a naked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on a flat surface. All thanks to the mighty big camera bump.

JerryRigEverything’s durability test is reassuring but it still doesn’t exactly answer the thousand-dollar question. It does at least give prospective buyers some confidence that their $1,300 purchase won’t be a fragile and risky investment in that regard.