Galaxy Note 20 leak tips major Samsung change of heart

Today a leak of camera array modules for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 revealed some key details about the phone’s photo prowess. The Galaxy Note 20 – assuming there is only one – will have what looks to be a periscope telephoto lens on its back, according to this leak. The leaked camera array also appears to roll with a pair of at least two other cameras, LED flash, one (of likely several) microphone holes, and a sensor that’ll likely allow far quicker (and more accurate) focus than was delivered in the Galaxy Note 20.

The sensor here is likely a LIDAR or ToF (time of flight) sensor that’ll allow the device to focus quicker and use advanced augmented reality features with ease. The Galaxy Note 20 was tipped to dump the 100X zoom feature present in the Galaxy S20 series, and will bring the series’ successful 108MP HM1 camera sensor.

It’s likely that the Galaxy Note 20 will come in two sizes, with at least one bringing a 6.9-inch display with 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution. Another version of the Galaxy Note 20 would likely have a 6.42-inch display if the rumors prove accurate, allowing the series to appear as Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ this September.

The base model was tipped to have 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device will launch with whatever’s newest in Android at the time, more than likely Android 10 and Samsung One UI 2.x.

Last week it was suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 would come with new fingerprint sensing tech from Qualcomm. That’d be the Qualcomm 2nd-gen 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader tech, with big-time ultrasonic tech for one or two finger-reading at once.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will likely be revealed at the same time as the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. The reveal date is tipped to be August of 2020 for the event only. The release date for Galaxy Note 20 devices and the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be late August or early September, 2020.