FX reveals BJ Novak series, Archer, What We Do in the Shadows S3

The premiere of several major television shows and new seasons of shows were revealed this week by FX. The FX Networks group revealed the release date for Season 12 of Archer, season 3 of the vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows, and new content from the American Horror Story universe. That includes a new bit of content called American Horror Story: Double Feature, and FX American Horror Stories.

FX announced that on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, they’ll be releasing a feature called Impeachment: American Crime Story. Just a few days later, they’ll start to release Y: The Last Man, based on the DC Comics series.

The 11-season cartoon series Archer will return to our realm with a Season 12, starting on August 25, 2021. This television show will premiere on August 25 on FXX and (on the next day) on FX on Hulu.

There’ll be a new show called Reservation Dogs that’ll premiere on August 9 on Hulu. That show will be created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. There’ll also be a new show on September 16 which FX describes as “Untitled B.J. Novak Anthology Series.” This is “a new innovated scripted anthology series that tells character-driven stories about the world we live in today.”

On August 25, 2021, FX (and a day later on Hulu), we’ll start to see American Horror Story: Double Feature. Starting on July 25, 2021, we’ll start to see American Horror Stories on Hulu.

Perhaps most exciting on the list of releases from FX is the third season of What We Do In The Shadows. This show will continue to be shown on FX and (the next day) on Hulu, starting on September 2, 2021. If you’ve never seen it: What We Do In The Shadows is an episodic television show that follows vampires in their day-to-day lives, living on Staten Island, New York. This show was made by the same people as made the movie by the same name, including Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.