Taika Waititi (Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) to direct new Star Wars movie

Today it was made official that Taika Waititi will both write and direct a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release. This is just about the best good news we’ve heard since the Star Wars universe was acquired by Disney. Taika Waititi is famous for his creation of the cult classic movie What We Do In The Shadows as well as his direction of the best Marvel movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Thor: Ragnarok!

Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Alongside Waititi writing screenplay is Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho). Cairns worked on projects such as the TV series Penny Dreadful, the award-winning movie 1917, and she’s currently working on Last Night in Soho and The Good Nurse.

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi also wrote and produced What We Do in the Shadows, the television show – which is still being released this season on platforms like FX and Hulu. You’ll likely have heard his voice before if you’re a big Star Wars fan in The Mandalorian. He was the voice of IG-11, the killer bounty hunter droid that turned out to be a genuinely nice guy.

Taika Waititi also directed Eagle vs Shark, several episodes of Flight of the Concords, Hunt for the Wilderpeople (you MUST watch this movie if you like Thor: Ragnarok), and Jojo Rabbit. He’ll also be writing and directing Thor: Love and Thunder and at least one episode of a TV series called Time Bandits. Taika Waititi also directed The Mandalorian episode 8, Redemption.

IG-11

This will be the first time that a Star Wars voice actor turned around and wrote and directed a Star Wars film. This probably won’t be the last time this will happen, as Disney’s prone to selecting famous voices for their big-name productions now, and some of the most amazing comedy-centric writers and directors of films are also big names in voice acting. It wouldn’t be a shock to find the actor behind Q9-0 (ZERO) taking a role in a future Star Wars film next – no shock at all!