Fully electric Jeep Wrangler concept teased

Automakers all around the world are rushing to electrify their vehicle lineups. Some of the vehicles are fully electric, and some are hybrids. Jeep has already announced that plug-in hybrid versions of some of its most iconic vehicles, including the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, are coming under the 4xe model designation.

During the big game over the weekend, a Jeep commercial called The Road Ahead debuted along with an associated website that walks Jeep fans through some of its plans for the future. The tease included hints about the Grand Wagoneer, autonomous driving technology, online shopping, and the 4xe hybrids. Along with info on the hybrids and other commercial models was also a tease of a fully electric Wrangler.

The vehicle is known as the Wrangler BEV Concept. The tease is a short video that sees an easily identifiable Wrangler body sitting on a hill against a starlit sky that morphs into a cutaway that shows an electric powertrain. No details on the electric vehicle were noted in the commercial or the associated website.

However, the electric Wrangler concept was confirmed to be part of the concept lineup that will be shown off at the annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. That event is scheduled to be held from March 28 through April 3. Each year at the annual event, wild factory-built concepts are put on display.

At this time, there’s no indication of how far the electric Wrangler would drive, how large the battery packs are, or how heavy it would be. It’s also unclear exactly how much it might cost. We do know that the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid can get extremely expensive, with the highest option versions going for over $65,000. There’s no indication of when the fully electric Wrangler might come to market. Jeep only needed months between unveiling the hybrid Wrangler concept and the production version being available, leaving the possibility the Wrangler EV might land this year.