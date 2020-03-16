Frozen 2 is now on Disney+ to help while away your #StayAtHome time

To stem the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, people all over the world are being advised to stay home, some for even a month or more. Even for those who already work from home on a regular basis, the prospect of a domestic lockdown can be a bit unnerving, especially when one has to mind how the rest of the household will stay entertained. Unsurprisingly, that has caused a sudden surge in the use of streaming service and Disney is doing its part by releasing some big shows early, like Frozen 2 on Disney+.

Over the weekend, Disney released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on digital video ahead of schedule, though only by days. It was supposed to arrive on Amazon, Vudu, and other digital distribution channels on Tuesday, March 17 but the Force pushed that a few days early, perhaps to account for the sudden increase in the number of people stuck at home.

Frozen 2, on the other hand, wasn’t even scheduled to be added to the Disney+ streaming lineup until June. But to “surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period” of being stuck at home waiting for the virus to go away, it is making Frozen 2 available to Disney+ subscribers early. The film has been available for rental or purchase on Amazon and iTunes since last month.

Although it’s still debatable if “Into the Unknown” has managed to dethrone “Let It Go”, especially given the high notes singers must reach this time, Frozen 2 has already been rated as one of if not the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Availability on Disney+ could help spread its fame even more or let fans replay those moments and the songs to their heart’s content. Hopefully with a bit of consideration for everyone else stuck at home.

Frozen 2 on Disney+ was made available in the US this Sunday, March 15, available in HD only at first. When the film becomes available in Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand on March 17, so will the Ultra HD version.