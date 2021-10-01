Freddy, Jason, Chucky, monsters and Munsters streaming on Peacock in October

The streaming service Peacock, of all places, seems to have the horror movie streaming market cornered right in time for Halloween 2021. Included in Peacock’s lineup starting on October 1, 2021, are the Chucky movies (Child’s Play), Friday the 13th, Gremlins, Leprechaun, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Phantasm, Predator, Psycho, Saw, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Dracula, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, Bride of Frankenstein, Phantom of the Opera, The Creature Walks Among Us, and a whole bunch more.

If you’re looking for the most classic horror movies in the world today, Peacock has basically everything you could possibly want, including the new Halloween Kills, the same day it’s set for release in theaters.

For Chucky, we’ve for Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, Cult of Chucky. If we’re seeking out Jason Vorhees, we’ve got most of the movies in the set, including Friday the 13th, Part 2, 5: A New Beginning, 6: Jason Lives, 7: The New Blood, 8: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason X (the best one!), and Freddy VS. Jason.

Most of the Freddy movies are here, too, including A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 3: The Dream Warriors (the best one!), 4: The Dream Master, 5: The Dream Child, Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, and A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010 reboot).

They have all the Phantasm movies, Predator 1, 2, Predators, and Alien VS. Predator. They have Psycho II, III, the 1998 Psycho, Psycho IV: The Beginning, The Making of Psycho, and the show Bates Motel, seasons 1-5. All of the Saw movies are here, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 3D, and Jigsaw. They have The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (not the first one), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003), Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013), and Leatherface.

Unfortunately they do not have the Hellraiser movies – so you might as well skip it! They DO have the classic The Munsters TV show as well as David Cronenberg’s Videodrome, so maybe it’s worth the effort!

The full list of titles on Peacock that are new for October of 2021 can be found over at Peacock TV ALSO NOTE: They’ll have all the Harry Potter movies back on October 15, 2021. That’s the same date they have Halloween Kills, the same day as the film’s premiere in theaters.