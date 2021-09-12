Halloween Kills will bring Michael Myers to Peacock same day as theaters

If you’re a Peacock subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the next Halloween movie from the comfort of your living room the same day it hits theaters. The move represents the ongoing trend this year, offering digital access to many hit movies through streaming services and digital rental platforms for those still reluctant to visit their local cinema.

The next installment in the Michael Myers franchise, Halloween Kills, will premiere in theaters and on Peacock on October 15. The official Twitter account for Universal’s upcoming horror movie revealed the simultaneous release plans in a tweet late last week. The message lacks some fine details, however.

This Halloween, Michael comes home. In Theaters & Streaming Only on @peacockTV October 15. pic.twitter.com/zdYtmmHTS3 — #HalloweenKills (@halloweenmovie) September 9, 2021

Peacock is a free service, though some of the content is locked so that only premium subscribers can access it. The Peacock Premium plan is priced at $4.99/month with ads, while the Premium Plus plan is priced at $9.99/month without ads. It seems likely you’ll need to be a paying subscriber to stream Halloween Kills.

It doesn’t look like there will be an additional fee to access the movie, however, which may indicate that Peacock is going with the same sort of hybrid-theatrical launch we’ve seen with HBO Max this year.

Unlike Disney, which will make the rest of its theatrical movies exclusive to theaters for the remainder of the year, new Warner Bros movies will get simultaneous releases on HBO Max for the rest of 2021. Though summer movie sales in theaters have been promising, an anticipated spike of COVID Delta cases combined with the upcoming flu season may result in many consumers avoiding the theaters over the holidays.