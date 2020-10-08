Forza Motorsport 7 Xbox Game Pass release fills the Horizon 3 gap

Today is a big day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as Forza Motorsport 7 is landing on the service. It’s a little strange to see a first-party Microsoft game arriving on Game Pass so long after release, as Microsoft has been putting its games on Xbox Game Pass on the same day they launch at retail. Forza Motorsport 7, however, released several months before Microsoft made that commitment, so now the company is going back and adding it to the service at long last.

A game like Forza Motorsport 7 likely needs no introduction to most Xbox players, as the Forza series has been Microsoft’s key racing simulation franchise for years now. While the Forza Horizon series might be more suitable for those who prefer arcade racers, Forza Motorsport 7 definitely targets the simulation crowd.

With the Xbox Game Pass version, Microsoft says that Forza 7 will run at up to 60fps in native 4K resolution on both PC and console – assuming, of course, that the console you’re using is an Xbox One X. Once the Xbox Series X/S launch next month, Microsoft says that Forza Motorsport 7 will benefit from Xbox Velocity Architecture, which will make jumping between races “feel almost instantaneous.”

It isn’t just console and PC players who get to play some Forza, though, as the game is also available for cloud streaming today. Cloud streaming requires an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and an Android device, though earlier in the week, Microsoft suggested that it’s looking to bring cloud streaming to console and PC in the future.

This is actually the first Forza Motorsport game to get added to Game Pass, and it’s joining Forza Horizon 4. Previously, Forza Horizon 3 was available through Game Pass, but that game disappeared for good at the end of last month.