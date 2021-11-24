Fortnite Season 8 The End date and countdown leading to Chapter 3

After months of working through the various Seasons in Fortnite Chapter 2, it looks like everything is about to come to an end. Epic Games has confirmed that Season 8 will be the last one for Chapter 2, so when that ends, so too will the whole Chapter. Presumably, we’re going to see a massive change to Fortnite‘s map in the transition to Chapter 3, but what those changes haven’t been revealed yet.

One-time in-game event slated for December

Just as the rumors foretold, December will indeed be a big month for Fortnite. As Epic announced today on the Fortnite website, there will be an in-game event called “The End” going down on December 4th at 4 PM EST that will wrap up Fortnite Chapter 2 and presumably bring us into Fortnite Chapter 3. Epic says that it will only run this event once, so if you want to revisit it at a later date, you should record it and save the video.

Epic is also opening up the floodgates in terms of max party size, saying that players will be able to queue into The End event with up to 16 players in their party. So, if you have a big circle of friends that plays Fortnite, you’ll be able to check out this event together and in the same party (assuming, of course, that your circle of Fortnite-playing friends is no larger than 16 people).

There are some things to keep in mind about this Chapter 2 finale, aside from the fact that it will only be run once. Epic says that the playlist will go live 30 minutes before the event is set to begin, so you and your friends will be able to get into the game starting at 3:30 PM EST on the 4th. You also won’t be able to change your video settings after joining, so be sure to make any tweaks you may want before queuing for The End.

What to do before The End

Epic also detailed what players should finish up in Season 8 before The End takes place on December 4th. Players are told to complete the Cube Queen’s page 1 and 2 quests, collect any remaining color bottles and rainbow ink to unlock new Toona Fish styles, and exchange any Battle Stars they might have for rewards.

Once Season 8 ends, Epic says that Battle Stars will “be automatically redeemed for the earliest available rewards.” You’ll need to acquire the Toona Fish styles you want manually, though, as there will be no automatic redemption of rainbow ink and color bottles.

In addition to all of this, Epic will be hosting a Power Leveling Weekend this week. It kicks off on November 26th at 7 PM EST and runs through November 29th at 7 AM EST. Players who log in between now and the end of Season 8 will also get a bulk 225,000 XP reward, so that and the double XP weekend should help you complete those lingering quests.

What can we expect in the aftermath of The End? No one really knows for sure, but according to Fortnite Intel on Twitter, there’s some suggestion that it could have something to do with Steamy Stacks. The map underwent a pretty dramatic transformation in the switch from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2, so we’re expecting a similarly big event leading up to Chapter 3. We’ll find out soon enough, as The End is slated to go down on December 4th.