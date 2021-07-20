Fortnite Rainbow Royale gets LGBTQIA+ colorful with free items

The Fortnite Rainbow Royale event just appeared in the in-game shop for all platforms. This event is a celebration of Fortnite’s LGBTQIA+ community with assurances that “everyone is welcome on the Battle Bus.” It should be made clear, here, that this event is taking place outside of the trendy confines of Pride Month, where brands of all sorts make it a point to turn their social media rainbow-colored.

Here in July of 2021, Epic Games updated the in-game shop in Fortnite with “a bunch of free stuff.” That includes a “Take a’bow” Emote, Sunshine & Rainbows Wrap, and four different Rainbow Royale Sprays. These include Vibrany Star, Vibrant Boogie (a rainbow disco ball hand grenade), Vibrant Llama, and Vibrant Heart.

This week Fortnite Creative has a new rainbow flag prop. It’s basically a black flag with a “Vibrant Star” flying across its face. This event will also feature a set of song you might’ve heard blasting in Rocket League’s Love ISLV playlist.

The playlist of songs highlights LGBTQIA+ artists and can be heard in Fortnite’s Battle Royale arena. You’ll find Montero by Lil Nas X and Platium by Big Freedia in Beatbox. In Radio Underground you’ll find Pain by King Princess, STUD by Troy Sivan, and Imagine by Ben Platt. With Power Play you’ll hear Malibu by Kim Petras, Found My Friends by Hayley Kiyoko, and Bad Girl by Daya.

The Rainbow Royale event will take place starting today, July 20, 2021, and it’ll run until July 27th, at 8PM Eastern Time. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on Fortnite updates and the inner workings of the latest code for the game – things continue to get weird and wonderful! Make sure you tap in and adjust your settings for the latest update with Preferred Item Slots!