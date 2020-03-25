Fortnite Helicopter trick uses proximity mine for autopilot

Earlier this month, Epic finally added the helicopters to Fortnite that it had teased with the latest season’s launch. This new vehicle is referred to as the ‘Choppa’ and it is designed to carry a total of five players, one of whom must operate the helicopter as the pilot. Though Choppas have built-in rockets, they’re not quite as precise as using a rifle, and that’s where a new exploit comes in.

A player recently shared their discovery of a bug on the FortniteBR subreddit, revealing a way that Solo players could get the advantage of flying in the sky combined with the precision of shooting with an assault or sniper rifle out of the cabin: proximity mines.

To take advantage of this bug, players must first toss a proximity mine on top of the Choppa, then hop in it and take off. Once the helicopter is in the air, it will continue to fly forward even if the player gets out of the pilot’s seat and starts shooting out of the cabin door.

There’s an obvious advantage here for players who can use the Choppa to get into the air, then snipe down at opponents below. The downside, of course, is that the Choppa will only fly in one direction, meaning you’ll have to hop into the pilot’s seat every time you want to go a different direction.

Choppa is the latest in a long line of Fortnite vehicles, following things like the Stormwing plane, hoverboards, ATKs (“golf carts”), jet packs, and even shopping carts. As with these vehicles that came before it, Epic will likely remove the Choppa at some point, though it may end up sticking around as a substitute for the lack of adequate zip lines.