Fitbit Luxe puts stress and fitness tracking in a more stylish band

Fitbit has a new health-tracking wearable aiming for your wrist, with Fitbit Luxe promising a little more style than most activity trackers. Described as the company’s “most elevated tracker,” Luxe takes its inspiration from jewelry more than the tech world, with a smooth stainless steel case and interchangeable bands and straps.

The casing is made using metal injection molding, for a more seamless finish. Then, there’s metal vaporizing plating for the soft gold and platinum finishes. There’ll be silicone, Horween leather, woven, stainless steel mesh, and other bands and straps, and Fitbit has partnered with gorjana on a Fitbit Luxe Special Edition with a Parker Link Bracelet in soft gold stainless steel and a swimproof silicone peony band.

Everything is controlled via the narrow AMOLED touchscreen with a combination of taps and swipes, and there are no physical buttons on the Luxe at all. It’s water resistant to 50 meters, and has a battery which should last for up to five days, Fitbit says.

Despite the size, though, it’s still a full-featured Fitbit. There’s 24/7 heart rate tracking and oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, and the Luxe will track pace, distance, and whatever other activity you get up to through the day. There are 20 exercise modes to choose between, and the wearable will automatically begin logging the most appropriate when it spots you starting to work out.

That includes swim tracking, and there’s also sleep tracking with differentiation between stages of sleep. Fitbit’s menstrual health tracking is included, to log periods, record symptoms, and track ovulation.

On the relaxation side, there’s guided breathing and “Mindful Minutes” to try to distract your brain from daily stresses. That’s one of a number of stress management tools, which will track physical signs of stress, Fitbit says, and then give you a score on your levels out of 100. Breathing rate and heart rate variability are also logged, and if you have a Fitbit Premium subscription the app will help join the dots between the various metrics being tracked.

As you’d expect, there are basics like call, text, and smartphone notifications, silent alarms, timers, a stopwatch, and a Do Not Disturb mode for when you’re trying to focus. Fitbit Luxe is available for preorder now, priced at $149.95. The company says it should ship worldwide this spring.