Fitbit Ace 3 leaked: A fitness tracker your kid will probably want

Today the Fitbit Ace 3 leaked in almost all ways, appearing in press photos, with press details, and attached to a reveal date. The Fitbit Ace 3 is (as the name implies) the third version of Fitbit’s kid-aimed fitness tracker, appearing here in black and blue. This device works with a larger OLED display than its predecessors, with features that suggest it’ll be able to remain active and awake for days on end.

The Fitbit Ace 3 was leaked by WinFuture today from almost all angles. This device is reported to roll with a 1.47-inch OLED touchscreen display in gray. It’s quite likely this device will have a simple-as-possible display to make the best use of the battery that sits under the hood. With grayscale only – or JUST black and white – this watch could last for days.

According to leaked specifications, this device has a full charge time of 2 hours, that delivering then a runtime of 192 hours. That’s a full 8 days on a single charge!

The leaked data on this device suggests it’ll track the user’s movements to deliver distance measurements, calorie consumption (somehow, magically?) and sleep monitor data. This device has a built-in pedometer, too.

You’ll connect to this device with Bluetooth and change settings with connected apps on Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The device is “waterproof” to some degree*, and it’ll work with a “family account” as housed on the smartphone of the wearer’s parent.

*As noted by WinFuture, since this device’s predecessor can be submerged in water as deep as 50 meters for a short period of time, we can probably safely assume this new model will be at least as ready to take on the elements.

Per the leak, this Fitbit Ace 3 wearable device will be revealed at an event (or simple press release) on March 15, 2021. This device will likely cost similar to previously released Fitbit Ace devices, and it’ll be released in at least two color combinations. One is black and red, the other is blue and green.