First OxygenOS 12 Open Beta released to OnePlus 9

Today users of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will have the opportunity to download OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1. This is the first version of the OnePlus operating system (built on Android) with its codebase integration with ColorOS from OPPO. OnePlus suggested in this release that they’re focusing on work, rest, and play, “building a pressure-free space for you to chill out.”

Dark Mode and WLB

With this release, Dark Mode gets some options. OnePlus includes Gentle, Medium, and Enhanced options for Dark Mode in OxygenOS 12 Beta 1. That’s a light gray, nearly black, and black.

This new update includes Work Life Balance 2.0 (WLB 2.0), available previously in an earlier edition for users in India, now available to all. This system enables and disables apps based on time, WiFi status, and location. This can also affect notifications and messages from apps in the same way.

Light and Space

OnePlus suggested that the design of OxygenOS 12 is inspired by the Light and Space artwork of James Turrell. It does not appear that Turrell himself was involved, but the inspiration is there all the same. This means soft light and shadow, the use of light to indicate distance, and OnePlus “providing a sense of secur[ity] and mental comforts through visual changes.”

They’ve also changed icons to create a “more premium feel” with shadows, “subtle gradients,” and the customization of each visual element “according to user scenarios.” Other indicator graphics have also been simplified and paired with “straightforward typographies.”

Shelf has been given an update with more options for sizes and backgrounds. OnePlus Scout is now integrated into the Shelf for international users as it has been previously in India alone. The Note app has also been given an update with editing tools and formatting tools and a feature called Doodle for “a better note-taking experience.”

OnePlus OxygenOS 12 Open Beta devices

OnePlus also revealed that they’d be releasing this Open Beta software to OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and Pro, OnePlus 7, Nord 2 5G, Nord 1, and Nord CE 5G. Releases for those devices will be revealed “in future updates” – so no publicly available timeline as of yet.

Head over to the OxygenOS 12 page now at OnePlus to learn more about the ways in which you’ll gain access to this software on your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro this week.