First Inside Xbox of 2020 premieres this week: Here’s what’s in store

The first Inside Xbox livestream of 2020 is coming at us this week, and it promises more details on some of Microsoft’s big first-party titles of the year. The whole presentation should last for around 40 minutes, and will cover three games in particular: Grounded, Gears Tactics, and Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves, of course, needs no introduction, as it’s been a game that Microsoft has advertised heavily over the past few years. Recently, Microsoft announced that Sea of Thieves will be heading to Steam, though it failed to give us a release date. Perhaps we’ll get one during this episode of Inside Xbox?

Grounded, meanwhile, is the next game up from Obsidian, which shipped The Outer Worlds last year. We don’t know a whole lot about Grounded yet aside from the fact that it’s a survival game, so hopefully that all changes with this edition of Inside Xbox. Finally, we have Gears Tactics, a tactical Gears of War spinoff that’s slated to launch later this month.

Beyond talking about Grounded, Sea of Thieves, and Gears Tactics, Microsoft will also have some Xbox Games Pass news to share and promises “some surprises from our ID@Xbox team.” Before you get too excited, Microsoft makes it clear that there won’t be any new Xbox Series X details, but it does say that the console’s director of program management Jason Ronald will be on hand to talk about its recently revealed technical specifications.

If that sounds good to you, you’ll be able to catch the next episode of Inside Xbox tomorrow, April 7th at 2PM PT/5PM ET. You’ll be able to watch it on a variety of platforms, including Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Those watching on Mixer and Twitch can even hang around after the presentation to see the first single-player gameplay from Grounded, so be sure to catch that too.