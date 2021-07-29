Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster I, II, III released: Prices and trailer

This week the first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games were released for multiple platforms. The original Final Fantasy game (just Final Fantasy), as well as Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III, are now all available from the folks at Square Enix Co., Ltd. for one-time prices. Much like most Square Enix games, mobile or otherwise, Final Fantasy I, II, and III have a one-time price, meaning you’ll buy the game and have all the content, with no worries about future DLC or in-game purchase nonsense.

Below you’ll see the launch trailer for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster. This game is very, very similar to the original, now remastered with graphics that fit your chosen device’s display. If you’ve only ever played Final Fantasy (or either of the first two sequels) on a very old TV, they might very well look better now than they’ve ever looked before.

It’s also important to note that these games are remastered based on the original titles. If you’ve played remakes of these games at some point over the past decade, you might find these games slightly unfamiliar. They do not include the “additional elements” present in the remakes, instead appearing more like a hardcore homage to the original content.

The game Final Fantasy has a price of $11.99 USD on the Google Play Store for Android devices. Final Fantasy II has that same price, $11.99, and the game Final Fantasy III has a price of $17.99 USD. These prices are also valid for Apple’s App Store for iOS devices. Amazon also has the games available for Fire devices for the same base prices.

There’s also a Steam listing for the entire Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection, complete with soundtracks and wallpapers. There you’ll purchase (and pre-purchase) Final Fantasy I-VI, and gain access to the first three right out the gate. That whole bundle will cost you a cool $74.82 USD.