FDA dog food recall expands: The bags and brands to check for

The FDA’s released several pet food recalls over the past few months, most of which center on dog food. Today we’re going to go over the several recalls that you’re going to want to pay attention to, leading up the the latest from Sunshine Mills. Included on the list are Nature’s Menu, Family Pet, Heartland Farms, Paws Happy Life, Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe, Champ, Field Trial, Good Dog, and others.

Nature’s Menu (August, 2020)

Back in August of 2020, Sunshine Mills issued a recall of “Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail.” Retailers were told to recall affected bags of dog food, but they WERE on shelves long enough to have been purchased by dog owners. The affected bags had UPC 7015514363 and UPC 7015514365.

Above you’ll see an image of the bag design you’ll be looking for. By now you’ve likely already run through this bag if you purchased it back in August. But just to be extra cautious, and because as dog owners here at SlashGear we understand that bags of dog food can be stockpiled and left unopened for long periods of time, we suggest you double check – that goes for the rest of the dog foods on the list here, too.

September, several brands, Sunshine Mills

Another recall from the same source: Sunshine Mills. This recall appeared on September 2, 2020, and had to do with potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin. We covered this recall at length back then, too.

Above you’ll see the several affected bags of dog food recalled in September, 2020. It’s important to note, here, that other than the specific bags noted, no other Family Pet, Heartland Farms, or Paws Happy Life products were included in this specific recall. They may appear in other recalls, but not here.

This recall includes Family Pet Meaty Cuts Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavors Premium Dog Food sold in April, 2020. This food was recalled in 4, 14, and 28 lb bags. This includes UPC codes 3225120694, 3225118078, and 3225120694.

Also on the list for this recall was Heartland Farms Grilled Favorites Beef Chicken & Cheese Flavor 14 and 31 lb bags sold in April, 2020. That includes UPC codes 7015514299 and 7015514301. Last on this list was the Paws Happy Life Butcher’s Choice Dog Food in a 16 lb size sold in April, 2020. This bag had UPC code 3680035763.

Salmonella in late September

In late September another Salmonella related recall affected one single size bag of food. That was the Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe in a 4 lb bag with lot code V 07 Feb 2022.

Per the FDA announcement, this recall did not affect any other Billy+Margot products “or those sold outside of the USA.” This recall targeted the bag with the big blue cross, the Billy+Margot dog with butterfly logo, and “WILD KANGAROO + SUPERFOODS RECIPE” printed on the front.

An expansion of a recall

On October 10, 2020, the FDA expanded a previously announced recall. The expanded recall listed a whole BUNCH more brands and bags than it had listed previously. Below you’ll see a list of recalled dog foods included in this FDA recall expansion, each title includes a bag size, Lot Code, and UPC code where applicable.

• CHAMP MINI CHUNK DOG FOOD BEEF AND CHICKEN FLAVOR 12 lb. TC2 3/APRIL/2020 7328315416

• FIELD TRIAL COMPLETE NUTRITION PREMIUM DOG FOOD 16 lb. TC2 4/APRIL/2020 7015514530

• GOOD DOG BRAND DOG FOOD HI-ENERGY FORMULA 50 lb. TA1 5/APRIL/2020 5216624165

• HUNTER’S SPECIAL DOG FOOD HI ENERGY FORMULA 50 lb. TA1 5/APRIL/2020 TA2 5/APRIL/2020 TA3 5/APRIL/2020 7015510145

• HUNTER’S SPECIAL DOG FOOD MAINTENANCE FORMULA 50 lb. TB3 4/APRIL/2020 TB1 5/APRIL/2020 7015510135

• HUNTER’S SPECIAL FARM & RANCH RECIPE SUPER CHUNKS DOG FOOD 50 lb. TC2 5/APRIL/2020 TC3 5/APRIL/2020 7015510182

• OLD GLORY DOG FOOD HEARTY BEEF & CHICKEN FLAVOR 4 lb. TE3 3/APRIL/2020 TE2 4/APRIL/2020 7015514339

12.75 lb. TA3 3/APRIL/2020 TB1 3/APRIL/2020 TC1 3/APRIL/2020 TC2 3/APRIL/2020 TC3 3/APRIL/2020 TA1 4/APRIL/2020 TC1 4/APRIL/2020 TA2 4/APRIL/2020 TB2 4/APRIL/2020 TC2 4/APRIL/2020 7015514298

• PAWS HAPPY LIFE NUTRITIONALLY COMPLETE DOG FOOD 17 lb. TC2 4/APRIL/2020 3680042561

• PET EXPERT ALWAYS FIT FORMULA 50 lb. TC2 5/APRIL/2020 5208887976

• PRINCIPLE SUPER PREMIUM NATURAL DOG FOOD BREEDER PACK 40 lb. TA3 4/APRIL/2020 TA1 5/APRIL/2020 580179586032

• RETRIEVER BITES & BONES ADULT COMPLETE NUTRITION SAVORY CHICKEN FLAVOR 52 lb. TC3 4/APRIL/2020 TC1 5/APRIL/2020 4939422642

• RIVER BEND DOG FOOD BASIC NUTRITION 40 lb. TC1 5/APRIL/2020 NO UPC 50 lb. TC1 5/APRIL/2020 NO UPC

• RIVER BEND DOG FOOD SELECT 50 lb. TB3 4/APRIL/2020 NO UPC

• SPORTSMAN’S PRIDE MAINTENANCE ADULT FORMULA DOG FOOD 20 lb. TB1 5/APRIL/2020 7015510082 50 lb. TB1 5/APRIL/2020 7015510110

• SPROUT BITES & BONES 50 lb. TC2 4/APRIL/2020 7015505091

• SPROUT HI-PROTEIN 20 lb. TI2 4/APRIL/2020 TI3 4/APRIL/2020 70155505120 40 lb. TI3 4/APRIL/2020 7015505119

• SPROUT MAINTENANCE 40 lb. TB1 5/APRIL/2020 7015505096

• SPROUT PUPPY 20 lb. TA3 4/APRIL/2020 TA1 5/APRIL/2020 7015505095

• THRIFTY ADULT DOG FOOD 12 lb. TI1 3/APRIL/2020 TI2 3/APRIL/2020 TI3 3/APRIL/2020 TA2 4/APRIL/2020 7015513096

• TOP RUNNER PREMIUM DOG FOOD 50 lb. TB1 3/APRIL/2020 3540650070

• WHISKERS & TAILS ADULT RECIPE COMPLETE DOG FOOD 17 lb. TC2 4/APRIL/2020 2114003022

Above you’ll also see a gallery of graphics for the bags included in the expanded list of recalled dog foods. This expanded list was released in October 2020, but includes foods sold in stores earlier in the year. Make sure your dog isn’t eating ANY of these specific bags of dog food. Stick around as we continue to track recalls as digitally transmitted by the FDA for all manner of products.