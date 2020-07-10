Far Cry 6 release date leaked with art and plot

No less than Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring from Breaking Bad) appears on the cover for the next major release in the Far Cry game series. The game Far Cry 6 was leaked today before the folks at Ubisoft had a chance to hold an event or make any sort of major announcement of the title on their own. This game was quite clearly accidentally revealed via the Hong Kong PlayStation Store, complete with details about the release date, setting, synopsis, and key art for the game.

Per the information available via this leak, this version of the game will be cross-platform upgradeable, so to speak. If you purchase the game Far Cry 6, it would appear that you’ll get a “next-gen upgrade” from Xbox One to Xbox Series X, or PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

Far Cry 6 page just show up on PS HK Store. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/LXZ1EhGykG — anjohn0422 (@anjohn0422) July 10, 2020

This game’s leak suggests you’ll be playing the game in a place called Yara. The leak also suggested that you’ll be playing as the character Dani Rojas, a “local Yaran”. Rojas is a guerrilla fighter whose goal it is to liberate your homeland from oppressive overlords, led by Esposito.

To take down your enemies, you’ll have vehicles and weapons of many sorts – makeshift and pre-made. You’ll also work with “Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire,” in order to achieve your goals.

The game is tipped here to be the “largest Far Cry playground to date.” It’s tipped that you’ll be exploring beaches, jungles, and the capital city of Yara: Esperanza. So basically… we can expect that it’ll be another high definition jungle-running action-packed piece of adventure, the likes of which only Far Cry can provide.

So. Is Diego in Far Cry 6 meant to be a young Vaas from Far Cry 3? pic.twitter.com/4trOhRtEhy — Joe Skrebels (@2plus2isjoe) July 10, 2020

The Far Cry 6 release date, February 18, 2021, was also leaked by this particular spill from the PlayStation Store in Hong Kong. This game will likely be revealed in full during Ubisoft Forward 2020. This event will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020. This event will show Ubisoft’s full collection of games and updates where, normally, we’d see the same stuff from Ubisoft’s E3 2020 appearance – but we live in the future now, where everything is askew, and all events are virtual!