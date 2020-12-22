Fall Guys serves up a free holiday outfit, but you have to claim it quick

The holidays are nearly upon us, and it looks like Fall Guys is getting into the spirit of the season this year. Developer Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital have published a new live-action trailer for Fall Guys, and at the end, the two companies reveal a new holiday-themed outfit that’s free to all players for a limited time.

We’ve already seen Mediatonic offer a free winter outfit – which depicts a Fall Guys bean man dressed for cold weather with earmuffs, a winter coat, snow pants, and a hat – but that one is only available through Prime Gaming. This holiday-themed Santa outfit is free to everyone who logs into the game, but only for a few days. Specifically, you’ll need to log in sometime between now and Christmas Day (December 25th) to claim the outfit yourself.

As for the live-action trailer announcing this outfit, it’s equal parts creepy and heartwarming. It shows a bean man who can’t help but ruin the holiday festivities of the family he lives with (belongs to?), whether that’s toppling the Christmas tree in an attempt to get the crown on top of it or destroying a snowman out in the yard. At one point, the bean man and family exchange gifts, and – wouldn’t you know it? – everyone receives a Santa suit much like the one that’s currently available in the game.

It’s been an eventful 2020 for Fall Guys so far. The game launched in August on PC and PlayStation 4 to insane success, driven at least in part by the fact that it was free through PlayStation Plus during its first month of availability. Though the player base has shrunk in size a fair amount since then, the game still seems to be going strong, with Fall Guys kicking off its third season earlier this month.

The third season, as you might have already guessed, is a winter-themed one, making this Santa suit the perfect fit for the game. Be sure to log into Fall Guys before December 25th to claim it, because you almost certainly won’t have another chance until this time next year (if you have another chance at all).