Fall Guys players get free winter skin, but only with Prime Gaming

One of the year’s top games, Fall Guys, comes with a variety of costumes for its adorable pill-shaped characters. Every so often, a free skin arrives and that’s the case this time around — but you can only get it if you’re a Prime Gaming member. The winter-themed skin will soon be joined by additional freebies, with the next scheduled to arrive in January.

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can easily activate Prime Gaming by heading over to its website and clicking the ‘Enable’ button. Prime Gaming offers access to exclusive content for a huge variety of games, including Fall Guys, making it worth the effort if you’ve already got Prime.

Head over to the Prime Gaming Fall Guys page and you’ll see an active exclusive called the Fall Guys Winter Bundle. In addition to the included ‘Winter Warmer’ costume, you’ll also get three Crowns. If you haven’t done so already, you’ll need to link your Fall Guys account with Prime Gaming to get the item.

Drops are available for both consoles and PC with ones scheduled to arrive every month through May 2021. The claimed content is available to keep even if you choose not to renew your Prime membership later on. As well, the content will be made available in all regions where the game is played.

If you’ve just discovered Prime Gaming, head into its game list and check out the other exclusives available for titles you may own. A huge number of games currently have offers, including ones like Red Dead Redemption 2, ROBLOX, Star Wars: Squadrons, Paladins, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and more.