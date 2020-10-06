Fall Guys Season 2 Knight Fever level revealed and it looks super hectic

Anyone who has played Fall Guys knows that it’s a very hectic game, but by this point, most regular players already know the courses that are in the game front to back. Season 2, which launches later this week, promises to change that – not only by tweaking existing courses, but also by adding entirely new ones. Today, we’re getting our first look at one of those courses, and it looks even more ridiculous than what Fall Guys players are already used to.

The course is called Knight Fever, and it was revealed in a new video published by IGN. In sticking with the medieval theme of Fall Guys Season 2, the course contains swinging axes, spiked rotating longs, and drawbridges. There are also some standard Fall Guys obstacles placed in there, including slime slides and bumper triangles.

In short, it looks hectic, particularly with swinging and rotating axes all over the place. Through the swinging log segments of the level, there are even holes in the ground, so getting knocked around by one of those spiked logs will mean certain doom.

It’s nice to see Fall Guys getting this new stage for Season 2. In my review of the game, I said that even though Fall Guys was fun, it ran the risk of wearing out its welcome with the player base because of course repetition. One way to prevent that kind of burnout and keep people playing is by adding new courses or tweaking existing ones, and that’s exactly what developer Mediatonic plans to do with Season 2.

Fall Guys Season 2 is launching on October 8th with new cosmetics and a new battle pass to progress through in addition to this new Knight Fever stage. No doubt we’ll be seeing more reveals over the next couple of days, so stay tuned for those.