Fall Guys is officially getting a Sonic the Hedgehog skin

Previous leaks suggested it, but now it’s been confirmed: Fall Guys is getting a Sonic the Hedgehog skin. The collaboration between Fall Guys developer Mediatonic and Sega was announced today during a Fall Guys livestream. The Sonic skin is coming to Fall Guys for a limited time as part of Sega’s 60th anniversary celebration.

There’s some good news for all the Sonic fans out there, too: according to Game Informer, the skin won’t cost any real world money. Instead of buying it with Kudos, you’ll buy it with Crowns, so as long as you’ve got some wins under your belt (or you’ve been progressing through your Season Pass), you should have the currency to pay for it.

As with all Fall Guys skins, you’ll have to buy the top half and the bottom half separately for five crowns each, so your total bill of sale will come to 10 crowns if you want the whole thing. The skin will be going live in the shop on October 14th. There’s no indication of how long the skin will remain in the store, but don’t expect it to hang around for too long.

Last week, Fall Guys kicked off its second season by introducing a handful of new courses to the game. The theme for Fall Guys Season 2 is a medieval one, so Sonic admittedly doesn’t fit in there too well, but we’re guessing that fans will make an exception for this Sega celebration.

This Sonic skin is just one part of Sega’s 60th anniversary promotion, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently free on Steam. In addition, a number of Sega games are discounted on PC, so if you’re longing for some retro Sega games, this is probably the time to buy.