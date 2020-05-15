Excited about Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite? We have some good news

Heading into the next generation of consoles, the most important thing to a lot of prospective buyers are games. We’ve already seen some of the third-party games that will be releasing for the Xbox Series X early-on, but generally speaking, first-party support is just as important to a lot of gamers out there. While Sony has been keeping its mouth shut about games for the PlayStation 5, Microsoft has told us that it will detail some of the first-party Xbox Series X games in July.

Of those first-party games, Halo Infinite will probably be the biggest. Not only is Halo the Xbox platform’s marquee franchise, but Halo Infinite has already been confirmed as a launch title. We’ve known about Halo Infinite since E3 2018, but despite that, we haven’t seen a whole lot from the game yet.

It looks like that’s all going to change in July. In a lengthy Anniversary Analysis post on Halo Waypoint today, in which 343 Industries covers everything from the recent launch of Halo 2: Anniversary on PC to what’s next for the Halo esports scene with no end in sight for this pandemic, the company confirmed that Halo Infinite will indeed be shown during Microsoft’s Xbox 20/20 broadcast in July.

Microsoft previously said that it would give us monthly updates about the Xbox Series X in a video series called Xbox 20/20. The first of these updates premiered last week, with Microsoft announcing a number of third-party games that will be on Xbox Series X. We haven’t heard anything about June’s Xbox 20/20 yet, but we know that July’s will be one to watch as Microsoft will delve into some of the titles on the way from Xbox Game Studios’ various developers, with Halo Infinite now the apparent headliner.

“You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we’re extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July. Get ready,” 343 wrote, leaving it at that. Whether or not we’ll see actual gameplay from Halo Infinite is up in the air, but that would be the perfect time to show it – assuming, of course, that we can all agree on what “gameplay” actually means.