Xbox Series X game reveal round-up: Every trailer from today’s Inside Xbox

Microsoft’s new episode of Inside Xbox just wrapped up, and as expected, there were plenty Xbox Series X game announcements. Though Microsoft billed this as a gameplay reveal for Xbox Series X, what we got was more of a series of cinematic trailers. Even though Microsoft is guilty of playing a little fast and loose with the phrase “gameplay” here, there were still exciting game reveals to be found in this Inside Xbox episode. If you missed the presentation, this is the place you want to be, as we’ve got a round-up of all of the trailers that debuted during today.

Bright Memory Infinite

Microsoft started out this episode of Inside Xbox with arguably the most impressive reveal of the show. Bright Memory Infinite seems to be a next-generation remake of Bright Memory, which launched in early access on PC back in 2019. Billed as a “lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genres,” it definitely seems like Bright Memory Infinite will focus on fast-faced FPS combat with both guns and melee weapons.

Dirt 5

The reveal of Bright Memory Infinite was quickly followed by the announcement of Dirt 5. On Xbox Series X, Dirt 5 is going to have some particularly stiff competition from the Forza series, but judging from this announcement trailer, things seem to be coming along pretty well for the next entry in the long-running off-road series.

Scorn

If you’re in the mood for something unsettling, you need look no further than Scorn. A new first-person horror title from the folks at Ebb Software, the announcement trailer for this game features plenty of creepy, gory, or just outright horrifying sights, but unfortunately for us, this is one of the trailers that didn’t feature any gameplay whatsoever.

Chorus

In Chorus, you’ll play a Nara, who’s described as “an ace pilot facing her haunted past.” She flies a sentient ship called Forsaken and embarks on quest for redemption that “will take them across the galaxy and beyond the boundaries of reality.” Deep Silver describes Chrous as a “space-flight combat shooter” in today’s announcement, which in my humble opinion is something we generally have too little of in gaming.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 might just wind up being the game of the day for a lot of people. The mostly-cinematic trailer is definitely a creepy one, giving us an inside look at vampire society. Bloodlines 2 was first revealed more than a year ago, and today’s announcement serves as confirmation that it’ll be launching on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Call of the Sea

Adventure fans might want to give Call of the Sea a look. Set in the 1930s, Call of the Sea is a first-person adventure puzzle game that follows a woman named Norah, who is looking for clues about her husband’s seemingly doomed expedition to the South Pacific. Launching on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, developer Out of the Blue confirmed today that this will be a Smart Delivery title, meaning those who buy it on one platform will get the other version for free.

The Ascent

If you already know that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t sate your desire for cyberpunk, then you’ll want to consider The Ascent when it comes out later this year. The Ascent is an RPG that can be played either solo or co-op, and it seems to have at least a little in common with titles like Wasteland or Divinity: Original Sin 2, as it sports the isometric camera angle used by both titles. This one is another Smart Delivery game, as it’ll be launching on Xbox One and Xbox Series X later this year.

The Medium

After the reveal of The Ascent, it was back to horror with the announcement of The Medium. We don’t know a whole lot about this game yet, but developer Bloober Studios did confirm that it’s working with Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka for the soundtrack to The Medium. Unlike the previous handful of games, The Medium is only launching on Xbox Series X. A full reveal is coming later, so we’ll keep an eye out for that.

Scarlet Nexus

If, after watching the trailer for Scarlet Nexus, you still have no idea what it’s about, don’t worry because you’re not alone. For as confusing as this trailer is – is that a corset-wearing bouquet of flowers with legs? – at least we get a few shots of what appears to be gameplay, which is more than we can say for some of these other trailers.

Second Extinction

If you like dinosaurs, then Second Extinction is probably going to be a game worth checking out. The premise is pretty straightforward, as the game features 3-player co-op where the goal is to reclaim Earth from “savage mutated dinosaurs,” which have apparently taken over. Second Extinction is another Xbox One/Xbox Series X Smart Delivery title, but at the moment we don’t have any information about release dates.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

One of the more interesting games to be announced today is Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The game puts you in the shoes of Ichiban Kasuga, who starts as a low-ranking member of the yakuza. Ichi essentially throws his life away for his gang by offering to go to jail in place of someone else. When he gets out of jail, his former boss tries to have him killed, which kicks off a quest of vengeance for Ichi.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was definitely the headliner of the presentation today, which makes it all the more unfortunate that we didn’t see any actual gameplay in the trailer. The cinematics we saw certainly look good, but that’s hardly surprising for a big-budget title like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s hoping the wait for some actual gameplay footage isn’t much longer.

Inside Xbox for May 7th, 2020

If you missed today’s episode of Inside Xbox and you’d like to watch the entire show, you can do so with the video embedded above. Just be sure to temper your expectations a bit before you dive in, because while it was exciting to see these new trailers and game announcements, this episode of Inside Xbox probably wasn’t what most of us were expecting.