Eternal Darkness fixed with Windows 10 update

You’ll want to take a peek at the latest Windows 10 security update this week, as it fixes a flaw with two names. One name for this latest and exis SMBGhost, the other is Eternal Darkness. A new patch from Microsoft is ready to roll to Windows 10 computers right this minute, if you’d like to take a gander and a click.

The vulnerability hits on Server Message Block protocol in Windows 10. If you’re keeping count, the version this Eternal Darkness system takes advantage of is SMB version 3.11 – the same version of the protocol that was targeted by WannaCry in 2018. As noted by Threatpost via PCGamer today, this new system works with tactics very similar to WannaCry, with the whole worming its way through a network of computers as it sees fit.

This particular vulnerability was warned against by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as of Friday. While Microsoft actually issued a fix for this vulnerability back in March, it was not part of the standard second-Tuesday update. It’s very possible that you’ve already gotten the download and fix for this flaw in the last few months.

“Although Microsoft disclosed and provided updates for this vulnerability in March 2020, malicious cyber actors are targeting unpatched systems with the new PoC, according to recent open-source reports,” wrote a CISA representative. “CISA strongly recommends using a firewall to block SMB ports from the internet and to apply patches to critical- and high-severity vulnerabilities as soon as possible.”

If you have a computer that cannot be patched, Microsoft provided guidance for alternate methods of protection against the vulnerability.

If you’d like to know what havoc was created by WannaCry back in the day, by all means, take a peek at the timeline of links below. Just three examples of what this wormy monster bestowed upon the public in its prime. Patch now if at all possible!