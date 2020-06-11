Epic Games Store doubles up on free games this week

Another Thursday has arrived, which means that the free games on the Epic Games Store have rotated. This week is a big one, as there isn’t just one free game on offer this week, but two. One of those games – the Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection – is one that we already knew about, as SNK confirmed that it would be free for its first week of availability when it initially revealed the compilation.

Samurai Shodown fans (and really just fighting game fans in general) will definitely want to snag it while its free, too. The Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection includes a grand total of 7 Samurai Shodown games, ranging from the very first all the way up to Samurai Shodown V. Two enhanced editions of Samurai Shodown V are also included – Samurai Shodown V Special and Samurai Shodown V Perfect.

Samurai Shodown V Perfect has never been released anywhere before, so Samurai Shodown die-hards definitely have a good reason to pick this game up. All of the games in the compilation comes with support for online multiplayer, with both ranked and casual modes to boot.

Initially, we thought that Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection would be the only free game this week, but it turns out that isn’t the case, as Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection will be joined by ARK: Survival Evolved this week. A leak from weeks ago said that we’d see ARK go free following Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, but it appears those plans were delayed by a week.

In any case, both ARK: Survival Evolved and Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection are big free games, so be sure to grab them before they rotate out next week. On Thursday, June 18th at 11:00 AM EDT, ARK and Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection will rotate out and be replaced by Pathway and The Escapists 2.