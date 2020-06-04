Epic Games Store’s next free game is a surprise

Several weeks ago, a very interesting leak detailed a number of upcoming free games for the Epic Games Store. The leak went largely unnoticed at first, but after it correctly predicted that Grand Theft Auto V and Civilization VI would be offered, people started to pay more attention to it. That leak predicted the third free game – Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – correctly too, seemingly setting the stage for its fourth and final prediction to come true today.

But while Epic Games Store users were expecting to see ARK: Survival Evolved go free today, what they got instead was Overcooked. Overcooked is a solid game in its own right, especially if you have friends to play it with, but it doesn’t feel as big as something like ARK. So, was the leak wrong?

Not necessarily. As noted Twitter leaked Wario64 pointed out earlier today, ARK developer Studio Wildcard announced the delay of an in-game celebration event for the launch of Crystal Isles. Like many other studios who are announcing delays, Studio Wildcard pushed back this event to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, which is currently staging protests across the United States.

People are asking what happened to Ark as the free EGS title today. According to the devs, an ARK in-game celebration event is postponed to June 11th due to the protests. The free giveaway is likely tied to the event https://t.co/5ZTevRYli6 pic.twitter.com/1cgMdKUckW — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 4, 2020

Wario64 believes that the free game promotion on the Epic Games Store was likely tied to this in-game event, and with its delay, we’re now seeing Overcooked offered in ARK‘s place. That could mean that we’ll eventually see ARK offered for free through Epic Games Store, even if it isn’t happening this week.

In any case, Overcooked will be free on the Epic Games Store until next Thursday, June 11th. On that day, it’ll be replaced by the Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection, which is launching on the 11th and will be free for everyone to claim from EGS for its first full week of availability.