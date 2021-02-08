Epic Games Spring Showcase announced and it’s bringing a sale with it

Perhaps in response to the Steam Game Festival, Epic has announced that it will be hosting a Spring Showcase for its own PC game store. While the Steam Game Festival is a week-long affair where players can download and play demos from hundreds of games, with the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase, we’re getting a more focused event that will show off some of the Epic Games Store’s upcoming titles.

Specifically, Epic says that the Spring Showcase will be broadcast on Twitch and will consist of “a collection of new announcements, gameplay and extended looks presented by the developers creating the games we all love.” This is just a guess, but we’d assume that many of the games that will be shown during the Spring Showcase will be either timed or permanent Epic Store exclusives.

Regardless, the Spring Showcase will be happening on February 11th at 2 PM EST/11 AM PST. You can catch it by tuning into the Epic Games Twitch channel at that time, though we don’t know how long the show is expected to last.

Going live shortly before the Spring Showcase is the Showcase Sale, which runs from February 11th at 11 AM EST until February 25th at the same time. There’s already a preview page for the sale, but that just shows you which games will be on sale and not how much they’ll be discounted by. We do know some of the discounts though, with Cyberpunk 2077 going on sale for 10% off and Hades getting discounted by 20%. SnowRunner will be up to 40% off, while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be up to 20% off.

There will also be some special discounts on Star Wars games, with both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Squadrons going on sale. Those who own Star Wars: Battlefront 2 through Epic will get a bonus discount, and that should include most people considering that Battlefront 2 gained millions upon millions of players because of that promotion. We’ll let you know what happens during the Spring Showcase and the Showcase Sale, so stay tuned for more details.