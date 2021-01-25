Star Wars: Battlefront 2 sees huge player surge – Here’s why

If you’re a Star Wars: Battlefront 2 player, odds are you’ve noticed a lot of new players flooding matches lately. That, obviously, isn’t a coincidence, but rather it’s down to a promotion held by the Epic Games Store a couple of weeks back. During that promo, Battlefront 2 was given away for free to everyone who wanted a copy for a week, and now EA has given us a better idea of just how many people claimed that game.

According to a tweet from the EA Star Wars account that was published this afternoon, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 added 19 million players because of the Epic Games Store promotion. Of course, we’re not sure what kind of splash these 19 million players are making since we didn’t have a good idea of how many people were playing Battlefront 2 before the promotion, but regardless, 19 million additional players is nothing to stick your nose up at.

More than 19M PLAYERS got #StarWarsBattlefrontII from the Epic Game Store promo!🤯Thank you so much for the continued support, even after our final content drop! We’ll watch your careers with great interest! May the Force be with you, troopers! pic.twitter.com/fC4A92HLNN — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 25, 2021

Unfortunately, Battlefront 2 isn’t a game that’s going to see any new content from here on out. As EA mentions in its tweet, content drops are over for Battlefront 2, having wrapped up early last year with the release of the Battle on Scarif content pack. Following that, EA and DICE both considered Battlefront 2 to be finished.

If you take a look at the replies to that tweet, you’ll see a lot of people asking Electronic Arts to reconsider the position that Battlefront 2 is complete, but at this point, that doesn’t seem likely – even with all the new players. DICE is probably in go-mode on its next big project, and coming back to Battlefront 2 now could get development and release timelines offtrack.

Still, you never know. With this huge influx of players, DICE and EA may be tempted to return to the game and give it one final content pack for the road. We wouldn’t get our hopes up, that’s for sure, but games that were once thought dead get revived all the time in this industry.