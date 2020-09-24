Epic Games gives you $10 credit to take Rocket League for free

Right this minute, Rocket League is essentially free for download. It’s been removed from the Steam games store, making it available exclusively in the Epic Games store. At the same time, Epic Games made the game free AND jammed a $10 credit in the mix.

Epic Games is currently being managed by some truly brilliant masters of getting one’s own foot in the door. They’re good at what was once called door-to-door salesmanship. They’ve got that spark that allows them to move a gamer from “should I download the Epic Games Store” to “which games should I download now that I’ve already downloaded the Epic Games Store.”

Over the past year, especially, Epic Games has been doing a fantastic job of utilizing the games they own or have the rights to to entice new users into the Epic Games launcher and store. They make a game temporarily free, you cannot resist the temptation, you download the Epic Games Launcher (with access to the store) and you’re in, and they’ve got you.

The best part of this whole thing is that they’re not charging anyone any sort of subscription fee. As far as we’ve been able to tell, Epic games is truly operating with the sort of model that’s least devious of the store-operating businesses in the digital realm. That’s the “free samples” model, if you will.

You’re enticed into a grocery store on free samples day because you like to try different sorts of food for free. You don’t have to pay a fee to get in, you don’t have to pay for a membership card. The store benefits from your presence – and the POSSIBILITY that you may find buying other items at said store too convenient to pass up.

With Rocket League, Epic Games is giving away a $10 credit in the Epic Games Store. That credit expires in November – so you’ll have a little over a month before it expires. You’ll find very little in the store that costs $10 or less – Epic hopes you’ll spend some of your own cash, too.