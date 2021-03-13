Entry-level 2021 Porsche Taycan official EPA ratings revealed

Porsche wasn’t happy with the EPA when it released the EPA driving range estimates for the Taycan electric vehicle models on the market already. Porsche expected much higher driving ranges than what the EPA officially gave the vehicles, but individual testing showed the car drove much further than the EPA said. Now the official EPA numbers are out for the base model 2021 Porsche Taycan.

The EPA estimates that the basic Taycan with the standard battery pack of 79.2 kWh will drive 200 miles on a charge. Adding the Performance Battery Plus option brings a 93.4 kWh battery pack bringing a driving range of 225 miles. Interestingly, the entry-level Taycan has a driving range only two miles less than the significantly more expensive Taycan 4S when fitted with its larger optional battery pack.

For comparison, the Taycan Turbo base version will go 212 miles per charge quality Turbo S goes to hundred one miles. Again, it’s worth noting that all versions of the Taycan have exceeded the EPA estimates significantly in testing. Porsche was so unhappy with the EPA that it had ACMI independently test all Taycan EVs and the organization found the car drove much further than the EPA claimed.

It’s unclear why exactly the EPA estimates underestimate the driving range so drastically. According to the ACMI, the base Taycan is good for 252 miles per charge, with the Performance Battery Plus version at 282 miles. It’s worth noting that the driving range always depends on weather conditions and how heavy your right foot is.

The cheapest Taycan model starts at $81,250 and is eligible for the $7500 tax credit. The optional larger battery pack increases the price by $5780. Entry-level Taycan EV’s are available to order now and will arrive in dealerships in the spring.