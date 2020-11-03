Endomondo is shutting down – Here’s how to export workout data

Endomondo, the popular fitness tracking service, will be shut down by the end of the year, it’s been confirmed, as owner Under Armour prepares to scythe off some of its health tech operations. News of the shut-down came as UA announced it was selling off the MyFitnessPal platform in a deal worth $345 million.

That’s no small amount, but it’s worth noting that Under Armour spent $475 million to buy MyFitnessPal and Endomondo back in 2015. Then, the company said that the apps and services would make “ideal partners to enable Under Armour to provide data-driven, proactive solutions to help athletes of all levels lead healthier and more active lifestyles.”

Usage has risen since 2015, with Under Armour saying that MyFitnessPal now has over 200 million users versus the 80 million at the point of acquisition. Endomondo, at the time, added 20 million users to that figure, predominantly outside of the US.

Still, expanding that scope proved tricky to successfully monetize, and UA says that it now plans to target “the Focused Performer” rather than a broader array of fitness enthusiasts. MyFitnessPal will be transferred over to Francisco Partners, with the deal expected to close in Q4 2020. UA will keep the MapMyFitness platform, however, including MapMyRun and MapMyRide; it’ll also continue with its connected footwear ecosystem.

For Endomondo users, though, the end of the road is in sight. “On December 31st, 2020, Endomondo will be retired and rendered inoperative,” the company confirmed. “Under Armour will remove Endomondo from all app stores and will no longer provide bug fixes or customer support for any version of the Endomondo app that remains on your device.”

Instead, users are recommended to transition to UA MapMyRun. Data from the old Endomondo app will be available until March 31, 2021, after which point it will be deleted entirely. Before then, if you want to keep that information, you’ll need to port it from Endomondo to MapMyRun, using the “Connect” option in the former’s settings page. By authorizing your new MapMyRun account to access your Endomondo account, you can turn on the “Sync past workouts” option and the data should automatically be shuffled across.

Unfortunately that’s not all of the data. Workout history will be transferred, but there’s a sizable list of information that won’t make it across. That includes:

Personal Bests

Training Plans

Profile information and account settings

Friends

Activity Feed posts, comments, and pictures

Challenges

Commitments

Those with premium Endomondo memberships will see them canceled on November 30, 2020, though the premium benefits will continue through to the end of this year. Anybody who has already paid for service beyond that point will get a prorated refund on the platform they subscribed through.