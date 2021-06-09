ELEGOO Mars 3 LCD 3D printer, Mercury X, Neptune X FDM pre-orders begin

ELEGOO just revealed pre-order information for three products in their 3D printing gadget collection. The ELEGOO Mars 3 ULTRA 4K Mono LCD 3D printer, the ELEGOO Mercury X (bundle, washing and curing machines), and the ELEGOO Neptune X FDM 3D printer are all ready to roll for pre-order starting at around 2PM UTC (9AM Central Time) on the 10th of June, 2021.

The devices

The ELEGOO Mars 3 ULTRA 4K Mono LCD 3D printer works with a 4K monochrome screen that the company suggests can print FAST, at 1.5-3s per layer. This device works with a COB light source with XY resolution of 4098 x 2560px (0.035).

This machine is relatively small for its printing size at 98.6 x 143.26 x 175mm. The newest FEP2.0 printing film should allow users to get “better printing results” with its slightly larger thickness at 0.127mm, light transmittance at 95%, heat resistance at -240 to -205 degrees C.

The ELEGOO Mercury X Bundle washing and curing machines are absolutely invaluable if you’re using standard resin. If you’re using Elegoo’s “water washable resin”, they’re not particularly necessary.

The ELEGOO Neptune X FDM 3D printer is a modular 3D printing machine that’s just about as standard as it gets when it comes to Fused Deposition Modeling. This printer rolls with a platform size at 235*235mm, and a forming size at 220*220*300mm. This printer can work with a whole bunch of different filaments, including PLA, ABS, TPU, PETG, Wood, Marble, and more.

Info on pre-sale

ELEGOO is a unique company. They have hardware products that are extremely high quality pieces of 3D printing gadgetry, able to output great pieces of art and design. At the same time, they’re small enough that they’re willing to reveal the number of units they’ll be making available for sale when they put their products on pre-order.

In this case, they’ve shown that they’ll be putting up 500 units of the Neptune X, 3000 units of their Mercury X Bundle, and 5000 units of their Mars 3 printer (with 3x FEP2.0 film). The ELEGOO Mars 3 ULTRA 4K Mono LCD 3D printer with 3PCS FEP2.0 film will cost $245 if you’re one of the first 100 people to order, with free shipping. After that, the bundle will cost around $300 USD, plus shipping. The Mercury X Bundle has a price of $150 USD, and the Neptune X will cost you around $236 USD.