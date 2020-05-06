EA promises free game upgrades to Xbox Series X, PS5 early-adopters

The end of a console generation is an interesting time. It’s generally expected that many games are released at the tail end of a console cycle are also going to be released on next-gen hardware, putting those who are planning to jump to next-gen consoles right away in something of a strange spot regarding when to buy those games.

In marketing the Xbox Series X, Microsoft has detailed a feature called Smart Delivery, which essentially allows players to buy a game once and then own both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions of it. Microsoft says that all of its first-party titles will be compatible with Smart Delivery, leaving the option for developers to implement it as well.

It looks like Electronic Arts is one of those companies planning to leverage Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X. According to Eurogamer, Electronic Arts said in a recent investor call that it will offer free upgrades to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of some games. EA didn’t explain how it will do this, nor did it specify which games will be eligible for free upgrades, but we know that it’s at least something the company is planning to do.

EA also confirmed that it has 14 games lined up for release over the course of the next fiscal year. Some of the games we know about include Burnout Paradise Remastered, which is about to land on the Switch. We’ve also got the previously-announced Command & Conquer Remastered for PC, Medal of Honor VR, a pair of unannounced mobile games, and the yearly releases in the Madden, NHL, and FIFA franchises.

We’re left waiting on EA for more specifics, though the company did say that four of its incoming titles are coming from its partner program. We’ll let you know when the company reveals more, so stay tuned for that.