Dungeons & Dragons crew giving away content for coronavirus quarantine

Wizards of the Coast are giving away free Dungeons & Dragons content to all week, daily, for those staying home during our current global pandemic. While we’re avoiding this novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in quarantine, “D&D ADVENTURES AWAIT!” Per the official release, “content will be added daily, Monday-Friday. Check back each day for the latest free, downloadable content.”

The official crew running Dungeons & Dragons at Wizards of the Coast are “pleased to offer the following material as free adventures and resources for use in your games—whether you’re playing in a kitchen table campaign, you’re an active participant in the D&D Adventures League, or are simply interested in learning more about Dungeons & Dragons and trying it out for yourself.”

The Monday, April 6th, 2020 update to the Dungeons & Dragons free hub includes an ongoing official campaign for Dungeons & Dragons called D&D Adventurers League (DDAL for short). This campaign works with fifth edition D&D rules and features “the Forgotten Realms setting.”

You’ll find a DDAL Player’s Guide, a DDAL Dungeon Master’s Guide, and an introductory adventure for 1-st level characters coded: DDEX1-01: Defiance in Phlan. Per the official introduction:

“The Cult of the Dragon has come to Phlan, a lawless refuge on the Moonsea. Now, with no significant authority to stop the cult, other power groups in the Realms—the Harpers, Order of the Gauntlet, Emerald Enclave, Lords’ Alliance, and even the Zhentarim—must untite to stop the cult from fulfilling its dark purpose in the city. Join the fight by participating in any one of five different missions aimed at stopping the cult.”

If you’re a parent looking for kid-related materials, take a peek at ADVENTURE WITH MUK. That includes some simple stuff like coloring pages, but it also acts as a very easy system with which to get your tiny adventurers started in the world of D&D. Head over to the D&D Free material portal to explore what’s become available now and through the future!