Dr Disrespect signs ‘life-changing’ exclusive with Twitch

Last year, the streaming wars got into full swing when Mixer signed Tyler “Ninja” Blevins to an exclusivity deal, thereby poaching one of Twitch’s top streamers. From there, we saw a series of signings that took some high profile streamers away from Twitch and put them exclusively on not only Mixer, but also YouTube and Facebook Gaming.

It wasn’t long before Twitch decided to fight back, choosing to sign Lirik, DrLupo, and timthetatman – three of the biggest names on Twitch – to exclusivity deals to prevent them from being poached by other platforms. Today, Twitch picked up where it left off in regards to these exclusivity contracts, with Dr Disrespect announcing that he’s also penned a deal with the platform.

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but in a lengthy profile about Dr Disrespect actor Guy Beahm over on The Verge, the streamer suggested the deal was a big one. “Let’s just say, when I first started streaming, was something like this fathomable?” Beahm said. “If it was, you’re dreaming really, really big. To me, it’s pretty shocking, and it’s very obviously life-changing, rewarding.”

So, it sounds like Twitch has paid a significant amount of money to lock Dr Disrepsect down, though we’ll probably never know the specifics of the deal. The Verge did confirm that the exclusivity contract lasts for two years, so after that, Beahm is presumably able to resign with a different streaming platform.

For now, though, Twitch is the place he’ll stay, though there was no indication in the past that he might jump ship. Still, this signing might help Twitch breathe a little easier, as Dr Disrespect has a tendency to pull in a ton of viewers (around 20,000) each and every time he streams. Twitch is probably very happy to know that the Dr Disrespect persona won’t be going to another streaming platform anytime soon.