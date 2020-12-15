Donkey Kong Country 3 leads a new SNES and NES game drop for Switch Online

Nintendo is serving up a new handful of SNES and NES games for Nintendo Switch Online, and if you’ve been paying attention to the last couple of batches, then you should already know what the headliner is this time around. Nintendo is rounding out the Donkey Kong SNES trilogy with this incoming slate of games, adding Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble to the Switch Online lineup of retro titles.

The original Donkey Kong Country was included in July’s Switch Online update, while Donkey Kong Country 2 was added with September’s update, so most Switch Online subscribers were expecting Donkey Kong Country 3 to be next. Donkey Kong Country 3 puts players in the roles of Dixie Kong and Kiddy Kong as they attempt to track down the missing Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong. Gameplay, as you might expect, is similar to the first two installments, but that obviously isn’t a bad thing.

In any case, Donkey Kong Country 3 isn’t the only game being added to Switch Online’s retro lineup with this update. On SNES, it’ll be joined by The Ignition Factor, Super Valis IV, and Tuff E Nuff. The NES library is seeing the addition of just a single game: Nightshade.

So, there’s no question about it – Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble is definitely the main draw of this update. Originally, Nintendo updated the retro game library for Switch Online every month, but when SNES games were added to the lineup, the company adopted a more irregular schedule. As a reminder, these games are only available as a perk for Switch Online subscribers, which runs $20 a year and is required to play Switch games online.

With this update, there will be 95 games available across the SNES and NES libraries. The update isn’t dropping until December 18th, so if you’re anxious to dive into Donkey Kong Country 3 and finish the trilogy, you’ve got a few days left to wait.