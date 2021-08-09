Dodgeball Academia 2P game makes bizarre debut on Switch, PC, Xbox, PlayStation

The game goes by the name Dodgeball Academia, and the platform is Nintendo Switch. This game is an RPG, complete with a “vast and customizable party progression system.” The creators of the game also use the word “vast” to describe the environment in which the game is played – that and diverse, and “full of life”. And you’re going to be playing dodgeball – so very much dodgeball.

The game contains 8 “episodes” of gameplay right out the gate. In your journey through these 8 episodes, you’ll join the main character Otto in the Dodgeball Academy to “forge friendships and create rivals” as you aim to create the most dominant dodgeball team in the game.

In addition to episodes, there are main quests, side quests, and “school minigames.” You’ll have a whole bunch of stuff to do in this game if you wish – or you can run right down the center and win the whole thing with great aplomb. The entire game can be played 1-player style, or you can “duke it out with a friend locally in a competitive local versus mode.” That means local 2-player mode!

The game Dodgeball Academia is out in the Nintendo Switch game store right this minute with a release price of $24.99 USD. UPDATE: For a short bit the game can be found in the store for closer to $22.50 USD. This game was developed by Pocket Trap, published by Humble Games, and supports TV mode, Tabletop mode, and Handheld mode.

You can also find this game on your gaming PC (desktop) with Steam. Humble Games and Pocket Trap have created a game that’ll be able to run through all sorts of different platforms. This game can also be found in the Xbox store for Xbox One (and Xbox Series X, though not specifically for the next-gen platform), as well as PlayStation 4 (and by default, PlayStation 5.)