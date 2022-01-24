DMC Ferrari 296 GTB Squalo has a wild 888HP hybrid V6 engine

The new Ferrari 296 GTB is a car of many firsts for the Italian automaker. It’s the first production Ferrari to have a V6 engine, and it’s also the first hybrid Ferrari supercar to have a strictly rear-wheel drivetrain. However, German tuning house DMC is the first tuner to unleash a modified 296 GTB, and it’s aiming for the stars with its exclusive Squalo tuning package.

DMC AG



A bone stock Ferrari 296 GTB is by no means lacking in power. It has a 3.0-liter 120-degree twin-turbo V6 engine pumping out 654 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque. With a pair of turbochargers spinning upwards of 180,000 rpm, the Ferrari 296 GTB’s V6 has the highest specific output for a production supercar. It also has a stratospheric 8,500 rpm redline.

Meanwhile, there’s an electric motor between the engine and its standard eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, hiking the power output to 818 horsepower. DMC figured 818 horses was not enough, so it went to work tinkering with the car’s mighty V6 gas engine.

DMC gave it a new ECU and more turbo boost to add 69 more horses to the equation. All told, DMC’s Ferrari 296 GTB now has 888 horsepower at its disposal, enough to propel from zero to 60 mph in 2.8-seconds, a tenth of a second quicker than stock.

In addition, the Squalo (Italian for shark) tuning package includes an upgraded aerodynamically-enhanced body kit to keep the car glued to the ground. It now has new side skirts, a redesigned front lip spoiler, a rear diffuser, and a new rear wing. If the stock active rear spoiler pushes 220 pounds (100kg) of downforce on the rear axle, we figure the fixed-wing design makes even more.

We have no word on pricing, but a stock Ferrari 296 GTB starts at around $320,000. DMC will begin accepting cryptocurrency payments for its Squalo tuning package if you don’t like paying cash. The tuning firm is also working on NFTs and other digital purchases that won’t cost an arm and a leg, promises DMC.