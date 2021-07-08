DJI Pocket 2 Sunset White is more than just a new color option

Summer is at hand, which means a lot of outdoor activity for some people in some places around the world. That, in turn, usually means capturing those moments and making memories, often with a smartphone in our hands. Despite their growing power, some more active people find smartphones lacking in the stabilization department. That’s where the mini-camera gimbal DJI Pocket 2 comes, and it now has a Sunset White colorway to match the season.

The DJI Pocket 2 is the drone company’s most recent model that combines a gimbal and a camera in a single pocket-sized device. Despite that size, the Pocket 2 boasts a 4K camera and a 3-axis gimbal. The idea is that you’d quickly whip Pocket 2 out of your pocket or bag to quickly document your activities and travels without worrying about shaky hands or complicated settings.

The Pocket 2 was launched back in October last year, and you might think it is due for an upgrade. DJI, however, doesn’t exactly agree. It does seem to think that some people might be interested in buying the gimbal if it came in a less somber color. And, thus, the Pocket 2 Sunset White was born.

For all intents and purposes, it’s technically the same DJI Pocket 2 from last year, just with a different coat of paint. That said, the company does say that there have been big enhancements like HDR video, improved tracking and autofocus, and more. Those are mostly on the software side, and DJI has pushed out firmware updates earlier this year to add those. The Pocket 2 Sunset White presumably has those updates already pre-installed.

The catch is that you can’t buy the DJI Pocket 2 Sunset White by itself, which wouldn’t be wise anyway since existing Pocket 2 accessories are still in their original black. You will have to get a DJI Pocket 2 Sunset White Combo for $479, a package that includes everything you need to get started, including the Do-It-All Handle and straps.