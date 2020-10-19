DJI Osmo Pocket 2 is coming on Tuesday and this is how it looks

DJI just recently announced its new and rebranded Ronin gimbals designed for professional filmmakers and the famed drone maker might soon have something for more casual and whimsical uses. Launched in 2018, the DJI Osmo Pocket offered a tiny version of DJI’s gimbal-powered photography equipment, and the little device that could is returning next week with new features that seem to say it’s serious business despite its diminutive size.

While it might not be able to compete with high-end smartphones in terms of camera quality and features, the original Osmo Pocket made up for it in convenience and portability. Rather than combining a separate camera and a gimbal, the device combines both and shrinks down something like DJI’s own Osmo gimbal into a size that can easily fit in your pocket and be taken out for a quick, steady recording.

Upgraded camera

Zoom lenses(probably digital zoom)

Improved night shot

Wireless microphone

Portrait beautify

The Osmo Pocket 2 that has been leaking the past days seems to stick with that basic size and design but adds some important new features. Perhaps the most significant is a joystick accessory that can help users have better control over the motorized gimbal, making it feel more like a miniature pro gimbal as well.

There’s now also a lanyard hole and the basic package even comes with a strap. This adds some security and confidence in using the small device, given how easy it is to slip off your hands. This also makes the camera and gimbal combo more usable in other scenarios where a lot of movement and action are involved.

October 20th

Although DJI hasn’t confirmed it by name, its teaser for an October 20th event pretty much says it all. The DJI Osmo Pocket 2 is also expected to sport a larger 1/2-inch sensor which should significantly improve the quality of output that you get from this pocket device.