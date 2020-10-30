DJI Mini 2 4K drone leaked with 31-minute battery

Today we’re taking a peek at a leaked set of details about the DJI Mini 2. This drone will reportedly roll with 31 minutes of up-time on a single battery charge, under the best of conditions. It’ll also be capable of capturing 4K video and can reach a maximum altitude of up to 4000 meters. You might as well kiss the drone goodbye when it gets that high, right?

The DJI Mini 2 appeared in leaked imagery which also tipped the appearance of a Fly More Bundle. Much like the earlier iteration of said bundle, this version will include three batteries, propellers, and other bits and pieces for the end user. The price of the bundle is not yet known, but the first major leak points to a 450-Euro price for the base model, with a release date starting on around November 4, 2020.

A leaked set of specifications for the DJI Mini 2 included an 83-degree field of view for the machine’s main camera with an f/2.8 aperture to boot. This 12-megapixel camera has a 1/2.3-inch sensor with the ability to capture 4K video at up to 30 frames per second.

Photography with this drone’s camera includes the standard JPG as well as DNG format to capture RAW photos. With an ISO 3200 “across all usage modes,” this drone’s camera system would seem to be quite formidable indeed.

The DJI Mini 2 was reported to be able to achieve a speed of 16 meters per second front/back/side-to-side, with a 5 meters per second ascension speed. This device will likely have a 2250mAh battery – which is smaller than expected – but will have a flight time that’s larger than one might imagine is possible at 31 minutes.

This drone will likely be revealed by DJI in a more official capacity in the near future. Cross your fingers we can get it in slime green or bubblegum pink, but don’t bet on anything other than white!