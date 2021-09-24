DJI Mavic 3 Pro leak reveals massive upgrades

The use of drones for aerial photography had definitely picked up in recent years, especially last year when restrictions made it more difficult to be in proximity with other humans. In other words, it’s the perfect time for drone giant DJI to make a big splash and finally upgrade its Mavic line. The DJI Mavic 3 Pro has, of course, been leaked before, but new details have just landed that almost complete the picture, including the price you’ll pay for those new features.

Given the time gap between the Mavic 2 Pro and this upcoming Mavic 3 Pro, it’s not surprising to see changes and upgrades across the board. Right off the bat, you have two cameras, wide-angle and telephoto, capable of 5.2K video recording and 20MP still photos. The obstacle avoidance sensors may not have been upgraded, but they have been relocated to the corners for a better view of the drone’s surroundings.

The drone’s advertised flight time has also seen a dramatic increase, now up to 46 minutes under optical conditions. That’s despite the increased weight of 920 grams, up from the Mavic 2 Pro’s 907g. This time, you don’t need to recharge the battery separately, as the Mavic 3 Pro seems to support direct USB-C charging.

Just like before, DJI is expected to come out with different models or combos. The most notable is a “Cine” model that has a built-in SSD and comes with a 1 Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable, among other things. The leak is thinner when it comes to software but does mention the standard proprietary features like HyperLapse, ActiveTrack, Panorama, and more.

According to DroneDJ, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro is expected to start at $1,599, with the “Cine” model possibly costing $1,000 more. There is also a new Android-powered Smart Controller V2 with the latest OcuSync video transmission tech for real-time HD video feedback up to a distance of 15 km. No price tag has been leaked for this accessory, but the current DJI Smart Controller costs $750.