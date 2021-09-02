DJI Mavic or Pro 3 leak reveals specs and design of next-gen drone

DJI might be retiring its Mavic name, but that doesn’t mean the line is going extinct. True, it has been three years since a “main” Mavic drone was launched, but DJI did launch a few drones in the meantime. Fans of the drone maker will probably be relieved to hear that a new product is just around the corner. And if this rather hefty leak is to be believed, the DJI Mavic 3 or DJI Pro 3 will be packing quite a punch when it comes to its specs.

Considering the time gap between the Mavic 2 and this upcoming drone, it’s really not surprising to hear that this Mavic or Pro 3 will see a substantial hardware upgrade. It will also have a very different design but, according to Brazilian YouTube channel Dronemodelismo, it will still have the same size as the 2018 Mavic 2.

There will be a new collision avoidance system that will rely on sensors that have been relocated to the drone’s corners. 1TB of internal storage will apparently be standard for the drone, though a 2TB option might also become available. Whether it will be powered by a 5,000 mAh or 6,000 mAh battery is still uncertain, but there will apparently be enough juice to guarantee a 40-minute flight time.

Some of the biggest upgrades will be in the camera system, with dual Hasselblad cameras flaunting 7x zoom for the top shooter. The gimbal system will apparently automatically lock when the drone is powered off, though it raises questions about the future or DJI’s acrylic protector in that context. The leak mentions support for Apple’s ProRes format though it doesn’t go into the specifics of codec bitrate.

DJI might launch this new drone in October, but there are already rumors of its delay until January 2022. Equally uncertain at this point is what name the company will use, be it DJI Mavic 3 or, more likely, DJI Pro 3. There might even be two models launched, just like the Mavic 2 and Mavic 2 Pro, but there is still a lot of open questions about DJI’s next drone at this point.