CA gov orders events canceled statewide: Disneyland closes for COVID-19

The latest closure announced in the ongoing global pandemic event surrounding COVID-19 is Disneyland. According to the governor’s office in Sacramento, California, we should “expect more announcements like this shortly.” This is just the latest in a line of (hopefully temporary) closures of businesses, events, and public places done to protect public health and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Late last night, California put out a new policy on mass gatherings and engaged in deep conversations with Disney and other companies about how to meet it,” said California governor Gavin Newsom. “Using that policy, Disney made the right call in the interest of public health and agreed to shut down their California parks. Expect more announcements like this shortly.”

The California governor’s office also issued a statement on the latest statewide executive order “further enhancing state and local government’s ability to respond to COVID-19.” As part of this order, Newsom and public health officials in California “announced that gatherings should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March.”

California gatherings not canceled outright should adhere to the following:

– Non-essential gatherings limited to no more than 250 people

– Smaller events allowed only if organizers “can implement social distancing of 6 feet per person”

– Individuals at higher risk for severe illness should be limited to gatherings of no more than 10 people

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will be closed starting on the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16.

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Disneyland Resort. Downtown Disney will remain open (for the time being). Disney “will continue to pay cast members during this time.”

For more information on novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, take a peek at the timeline of links below. You should also watch for updates from the World Health Organization (WHO), who’ve gone ahead and announced that COVID-19 is officially a pandemic, worldwide. Remember to wash your hands!