Disney+ Star Wars Day releases revealed

Today we’re taking a peek at what Disney+ has planned for releases on Star Wars Day 2021. Star Wars Day is May 4, AKA “May the 4th be with you”, a key moment in the year for any Star Wars fan. This holiday is just as much a product and service promotion opportunity as it is a celebration of the Star Wars universe for fans, but so is every other holiday at this moment in history.

With Disney+, Star Wars Day 2021 is the day when the next Star Wars episodic show is released. On May the 4th, Star Wars: The Bad Batch begins! Also released on May 4, 2021 is a surprise crossover mini-episode from The Simpsons.

The Star Wars Simpsons release is called “Maggie Simpsons in The Force Awakens From Its Nap.” This is one of a series of short episodes of The Simpsons that are exclusive to Disney+, generally focusing on Maggie Simpson for ultimate cuteness.

Disney+ will also release two “bundles” of virtual artwork. These are some of the most interesting features Disney+ has released in its short time in the streaming content universe. Recognizing that not every piece of content needs to be a scripted show or movie, Disney+ has a series of “virtual artworks”, made to be played, but not necessarily concentrated on in a standard, active way.

For Star Wars, this means “Star Wars Biomes” and “Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs.” The Star Wars Biomes series delivers journeys through Tatooine, Hoth, Sorgan, and other locations in this sci-fi universe.

Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs will start with the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer. If you’ve never visited either of these ships in an ultra-detailed video game, you’re missing out. This should serve as a teaser for an experience like that.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch takes place soon after Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Revenge of the Sith. It’ll concentrate on a set of clones in many shapes and sizes – genetically modified and different from their clone brethren – as they make their way in the universe.

All of these new pieces of content will be available for Disney+ viewers on May 4, 2021 at 12:00AM PT. That’s 1AM Mountain Time, 2AM Central Time, 3AM Eastern Time, all May 4, 2021.