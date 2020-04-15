Did iPhone SE just undercut OnePlus?

Apple just revealed the iPhone SE (2020) – $400 for what’s effectively positioned as a brand new iPhone. This device has the same processing power as the iPhone 11 (with an A13 Bionic chip), a TouchID sensor (fingerprint scanner), and the same “main” camera as the iPhone 11. This device has IP67 water resistance, wireless charging, and it’s an iPhone. The cheapest new OnePlus device revealed this year started at $700.

They’re not the same thing. The OnePlus 8 has a significantly larger display with 90Hz image refresh rate. The OnePlus 8 has a set of three cameras, the main camera has the same aperture as the iPhone SE, with a 48MP sensor. The OnePlus device has three cameras on its back instead of just one.

One runs Android, the other runs iOS. The Verizon-specific OnePlus 8 5G UW has some water resistance, but the unlocked version does not. The iPhone’s display pixel density is approximately 326 (pixels per inch) while the OnePlus 8 rings in at approximately 402 PPI.

The iPhone SE’s base configuration has 64GB internal storage (128, 256GB also available), while the OnePlus 8’s base configuration has 128GB internal storage (256GB also available).

Different times

We’re living in strange times. If you’re the sort of person that’s looking for a new phone, chances are you’re looking to find a device that’s more “affordable” than you’d have sought in the past. The company OnePlus started their smartphone brand journey as a low-cost, high-value “flagship killer” manufacturer.

In recent years Apple’s proven that they’re willing to make bigger, more extravagant, more expensive phones than they’ve ever made before. Their devices break the $1k point on the high end with ease.

It’s ironic that now, here at a time when people will likely be looking to spend less on a new phone, it’s not OnePlus, but Apple, that has the most “affordable” new phone release of the year.

OnePlus still has a OnePlus 6T available for sale on their site – the model they released first a couple of years ago. That device can be purchased for around $350 right now. That’s just $50 cheaper than Apple’s now lowest-cost iPhone available in-store right now.

Which should you choose?

If you’re looking for an iPhone, you’ll want to decide between the iPhone SE (2020) or the iPhone XR. The iPhone XR will cost you around $600, but it comes with a larger display (and a few other perks). But even then, the iPhone SE (2020) has the newer processing chipset – and it’ll have Apple software updates further into the future. See our iPhone XR Review from back at release – November 2018! Or stay tuned for our big iPhone SE (2020) review, coming soon!

If you’re looking for a OnePlus device, the choice you’ll want to make is between the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, or OnePlus 7T. Take a peek at our OnePlus 7T Review to learn why it might be the device to get – or head to our brand new OnePlus 8 Pro Review to see the difference. Stick around for our OnePlus 8 (non-pro) review as well!