Diablo 2: Resurrected PC requirements shouldn’t shock you (yet)

PC requirements for the game Diablo 2: Resurrected are not particularly monstrous. If you run Diablo 2 on your computer right now, chances are you’ll be able to run Diablo 2: Resurrected with little change or upgrade. This is, of course, for the most basic and low-resolution version of the game, but still – it’s none too wild!

Blizzard revealed the PC specification requirements to the masses this week as they confirmed several suspicions held by those players of the original. We found out that the new game would not simply replace the old game. We found out the new game will have its own new servers so the gamers who play the original will not be thrown off their game when the new game is released.

Specification minimum requirements (720p):

• Operating System – Windows 10

• Processor: Intel Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

• Graphics (GPU): NVIDIA GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

• Memory: 8 GB RAM

• Storage: 30 GB

• Internet: Broadband Internet connection

• Resolution: 1280 x 720

Specification minimum requirements (1080p):

• Operating System – Windows 10

• Processor: Intel Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

• Graphics (GPU): NVIDIA GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

• Memory: 16 GB RAM

• Storage: 30 GB

• Internet: Broadband Internet connection

• Resolution: 1920 x 1080

If we’re waiting beyond the suggested timeframe for release for this game, per the Battle.Net shop preorder, it’ll be a shock. The game is basically the same as the original with vastly improved graphics – surely the launch won’t be too taxing on Blizzard’s developer crews. It’s suggested by Blizzard that Diablo II: Resurrected will be released “on or before December 2021.”

ALSO of note: You’ll need an internet connection (as noted above), but you’ll also need the official Blizzard Battle.net desktop app to load this game, even if you purchase any sort of physical edition. You’ll also need a Blizzard registration to play.

Now, if we find out that the game can be played with a far, far larger display with many, many more pixels and magically vastly improved graphics with the newest in new graphics processors, then, THEN we’ll be shocked. It’ll be a real trick making this old (and classic, and still very playable) game look like new – we shall see!